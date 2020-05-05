Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Rising Production Scale Motivates Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Growth in the Coming Years

A recent market study on the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market reveals that the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market report.

competitive landscape for the IaaS market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. Based on this, these companies have been put in different quadrants including market leaders, emerging players, promising players and niche players. The whole IaaS market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IaaS market growth.

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Datapipe, Inc. are a few key players operating within the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as [part of competitive profiling.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: DRaaS & Disaster Recovery as a Service DCaaS & Data Center as a Service CaaS & Compute as a Service STaaS & Storage as a Service CAPEX & Capital Expenditure OPEX & Operational Expenditure PaaS & Platform as a Service SaaS & Software as a Service BYOD & Bring Your Own Device



Different end-user industries and their scope covered in the report are defined as follows:

