Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2021

Segmentation of the Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Viance LLC

Safeguard Europe Ltd.

Koppers Inc.

Rutgers Organics GmbH

Janssen Preservation & Material Protection

Rio Tinto Borates

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

Lanxess

Troy Corporation

Lonza Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Product

Chromated Arsenicals

Creosote

Copper Based

Alkaline Copper Quarternary

Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite

Copper Azole

Copper Napthenate

Others

Zinc Based

Others

By Technology

Water Borne

Oil Borne

Organic Solvent Borne

Others

Segment by Application

Furniture & Decking

Marine

Construction

Others

