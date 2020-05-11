Assisted Living Software Market 2020 Global Industry Trend, Top Manufacturers, Types, Application and Forecast to 2025

The Global Assisted Living Software Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The Assisted Living Software market is driven by the increasing demand for the integration of medical administration records and rise in the consumption of meat.

Increasing demand for enhanced quality of care and need for workflow automation is the primary factor driving the growth of the market.

The features of assisted living software such as resident evaluation, automatically link custom resident assessments to community care planning and its quick accessibility to many hospitals and clinics creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Chances of data breaches assosciated with it as a software and increasing adoption of open source assisted living software is a primary factor which hampers the growth of the market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period owing to an increasing demand for high quality care by the elderly population and enhanced services.

Cloud based deployment type accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to its low cost and flexibity in the market . It also compriosed of several hospitals and clinics are subscribing to the cloud-based solutions as it involves low upfront cost and TCO.

Key players covered in the report

American Healthtech

Yardi Systems

Realpage

Pointclickcare

Matrixcare

Vitals Software

Al Advantage Llc

Icaremanager

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

