Astronishing Growth in SLAM Technology Market 2027 Is Flourishing Around The World Including Top Key Vendors like Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Carestream Health,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Dell Inc.,Google

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology makes it easier for a device or robot to map the environment to position them in real-time using algorithms, computer vision, and in-depth learning methodologies. For autonomous systems, it is used to help locate an object and map the layout using surroundings. Localization and mapping are the most critical elements of SLAM technology, which offer lucrative opportunities for applications based on augmented and virtual reality.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Several companies are seeking feasible ways to digitally map indoor location and positioning in real-time, driving the development of the SLAM technology market over the 2019-2027 forecast period. The market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product development and launches for gaining competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players of SLAM Technology Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Carestream Health,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Dell Inc.,Google,Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.,IBM Corporation,Microsoft,Oracle,SAP

Such as, in January 2016, indoo.rs introduced SLAM Engine to revolutionize an environment’s indoor positioning and navigation, which allows accurate fingerprint/mapping recording, overcoming obstacles such as time, cost and knowledge, and improving efficiency and mapping processes.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global SLAM Technology Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The SLAM technology market report aims to provide an overview of the SLAM technology market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, installation, application, and geography.

The global SLAM technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SLAM technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global SLAM technology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, installation, and application. Based on type, the SLAM technology market is segmented into: EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM, and Others. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into: Mechanical LiDAR, and Solid-State LiDAR. On the basis of installation, the market is segmented into: Airborne, and Ground-Based. Based on application, the market is segmented into: Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, and Others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the SLAM Technology market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global SLAM Technology Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SLAM Technology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall SLAM Technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

