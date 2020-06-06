At a CAGR of 18.2% | Customer Analytics Market Worth $24.2 billion by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Customer Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Customer Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Customer Analytics Market.

The Customer Analytics Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Customer Analytics Market:

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Adobe (US)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

Teradata (US)

Oracle (US)

Salesforce (US)

Mixpanel (US)

Manthan System (India)

Second Measure (US)

Absolute Data (US)

NGData (Belgium)

Customer Analytics (US)

Neustar (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Segment (US)

Calibremind (US)

Clarity Insight(US)

Amperity (US)

Cloud solutions facilitate various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of the cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among the organizations. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) tend to adopt cloud-based solutions as compared to on-premises mode owing to its cost factor, and 24×7 support and maintenance provided by the software vendors.

The ongoing transformations in the retail and eCommerce industry vertical are creating large data volumes every year; this ultimately drives the need for efficient customer analytics solutions. Leading customer-centric retailers understand the urgency of harnessing big data to understand their customers better and uncover trends that lead to new business opportunities.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Research Methodology

2.5.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

2.7 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Customer Analytics Market

4.2 Customer Analytics Market: Top 3 Applications

4.3 Customer Analytics Market, By Region

4.4 Customer Analytics Market In North America, By Application And Industry Vertical

…and More