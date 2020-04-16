DelveInsight launched a new report on Ataxia Telangiectasia Pipeline Insights, 2020

Some of the key facts of the report:-

The dynamics of Ataxia-Telangiectasia market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies and incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

The pipeline of Ataxia-Telangiectasia is not vigorous. Owing to the positive outcomes of the some of the rare candidates during the developmental stage by key players, such as Ery Del SpA (EryDex System), IntraBio (IB1001), and others, wherein the market size of Ataxia-Telangiectasia is expected to create a significant positive shift.

Ery Del SpA is developing EryDex System, which is in phase III clinical development trial for the patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia. The EryDex System (EDS) is used to load dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) into autologous erythrocytes, creating the EryDex System end product (EDS-EP). EryDex is a novel, proprietary method of encapsulating a potent steroid, dexamethasone sodium phosphate, in red blood cells allowing for its gradual dephosphorylation and release of dexamethasone in a patient’s circulation for up to 30 days, providing the potential for effective treatment and preventing the unacceptable systemic side effects of oral or intravenous steroid treatment. EryDel has also received Orphan Drug designation in the US and EU, for EryDex System for the treatment of the disease.

IB1001 is being developed by IntraBio which is in phase II clinical developmental trial in patients with Ataxia- Telangiectasia. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to IB1000s for the treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T). The company anticipates the trial to be completed by September 2020. The company has evaluated the effect of IB1000s in pre-clinical and compassionate use studies to evaluate the therapeutic value of IB1000s for the treatment of A-T, as well as additional inherited cerebellar ataxias with its collaborators.

There are few companies working to develop potent drugs which show a significant reduction in the patients suffering from Ataxia-Telangiectasia. However, the pipeline for Ataxia-Telangiectasia is not robust creating a high-medical unmet need for better treatment alternatives with prominent emerging drugs in the future. The current scenario also anticipates a positive shift in the market for a study period of 2017–2030.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. EryDex System

2. IB1001

And many others

The key players in Ataxia Telangiectasia market are:

1. EryDel

2. IntraBio

And many others

Scope of the Report

The Ataxia Telangiectasia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Ataxia Telangiectasia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

The report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Ataxia Telangiectasia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Ataxia Telangiectasia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Ataxia Telangiectasia research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Ataxia Telangiectasia.

Report highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Ataxia Telangiectasia .

. In the coming years, the Ataxia Telangiectasia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ataxia Telangiectasia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment market. Several potential therapies for Ataxia Telangiectasia are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Ataxia Telangiectasia market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Ataxia Telangiectasia) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Ataxia Telangiectasia

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Ataxia Telangiectasia Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Ataxia Telangiectasia Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Ataxia Telangiectasia Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Treatment Guidelines

4. Ataxia Telangiectasia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Ataxia Telangiectasia Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Ataxia Telangiectasia Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Ataxia Telangiectasia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Ataxia Telangiectasia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Ataxia Telangiectasia Discontinued Products

13. Ataxia Telangiectasia Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

Detailed information in the report?

14. Ataxia Telangiectasia Key Companies

15. Ataxia Telangiectasia Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Ataxia Telangiectasia Unmet Needs

18. Ataxia Telangiectasia Future Perspectives

19. Ataxia Telangiectasia Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

