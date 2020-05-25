Augmented Intelligence Industry 2020- 2025 Market Application, Demand and Growth by Top Key Players: IBM, Google, Microsoft, Sisense, Cosmo Tech, Quartic

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/665141

The Augmented Intelligence market is primarily driven by the rising significance of Internet of Things. Globally, Natural Language Processing is the most commonly utilized technology owing to it’s to its ability to process natural language interactions.

Increasing R&D investments by the large players to adopt augmented intelligence solutions are the primary factors in the expansion of Augmented Intelligence market.

One of the major challenges faced by the Augmented Intelligence market is the resistance to new ideas and requirement of highly skilled workers. Augmented Intelligence easy learning technology is estimated to witness growth from 2020 to 2025.

Key players covered in the report:-

• IBM Corporation

• Google Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Callidus Software Inc

• MondoBrain Inc

• Sisense

• Cosmo Tech

• Quartic.ai

The Global Augmented Intelligence Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

The growth of Augmented Intelligence market is driven by the increasing demand for analyzing huge volumes of unstructured data among the organizations.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2016 as due to the presence of several small, Medium, and large enterprises across the region.

