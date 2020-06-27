Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) Market 2025 Booming Worldwide with Top Industry Players as Worldviz, General Electric Company, Eon Reality, Layar, Hologic

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is the new way patients are diagnosed and treated. Remote surgery, hands on training, virtual medical learning, etc. are common applications of these two technologies in healthcare sector. Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone whereas, Virtual reality (VR) indicates a complete involvement experience that shuts out the physical world.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Worldviz, General Electric Company, Eon Reality Inc., Layar, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., CAE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, TheraSim Inc.

The market of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rapid development and rising investment in the healthcare AR and VR, increasing requirement to cut the healthcare costs, increasing dispersion of connected devices. Increasing demand and usage of AR and VR in the developing industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geography. The device type segment includes, AR healthcare devices, VR healthcare devices. Based on application, the market is segmented as, patient care management, fitness management, surgery, medical training and education, others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, research organizations, research and diagnostics laboratories, hospitals, clinics and surgical centers, government institutions, others.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

6. AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – BY DEVICE TYPE

7. AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – BY APPLICATION

8.AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – BY END USER

9.NORTH AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS

10.EUROPE AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS

11. ASIA PACIFIC AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS

12. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS

13. SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS

14. AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

15.APPENDIX

