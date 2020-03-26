Australia Telecom Expense Management Market Quantitative Industry Analysis, Current and Future Trends: Accenture plc,Avotus Corporation,Calero Software, LLC,CGI Inc.,CIMPL Inc

The Australia Telecom Expense Management Market is estimated to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 128.52 Mn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The communication plays a vital role in seamless business processes, the function of critical enterprise operations and subsequently, the growth of the business. Moreover, the large scale geographical presence of the enterprise processes and its subsidiaries has further added to the demand for a robust and efficient enterprise communication solution and services along with its periodic maintenance as well as function.

The recent increase in popularity of managed services due to a rise in the number of outsourced business operations and the process has gained remarkable traction across numerous end-user industries. Moreover, the availability of flexible telecom services equipped with the adoption of subscription and pay as you use industry practices has set to drive the demand for efficient, scalable, and robust TEM solutions during the coming years. The figure below highlights the market attractiveness of the business model across the Australian TEM market during the forecast period. The recent increase in adoption of TEM based solution by the numerous small & medium enterprise attributed towards growing awareness and enabling analytics-driven decision-making capabilities are one of the prime market driving factors. Moreover, the limited growth opportunities across large enterprises due to the existing number of TEM solution has restricted its growth across the large enterprise.

Currently, the companies operating in Australia telecom expense management market provide a wide range of solutions through professional and managed services. Furthermore, the continuous advancement in technological capabilities in the business communication such as hosted PBX, unified communications, and other disruptive technologies also have a significant impact over the market player value offerings and subsequently their business model. As a result, based on the business model, the Australian telecom expense management market is segmented into hosted, licensed software, managed service, and total outsourcing business models.

The significantly large number of users of telecom service such as fixed, mobile, and data for seamless business communication requirement has driven the number of telecom-based assets, devices, services, and solutions. Moreover, the rise in labor costs equipped with budget constraints and fluctuation in service offerings has complicated the task of management of telecom expenses efficiently. As a result, the enterprise owners’ especially large and medium enterprises apart from telecom service provider have attracted significant demand for numerous TEM based solution and services. The large enterprise owing to significantly large scale organizational presence and massive operation has attributed in demand for efficient and robust business communication-based solution and assets. Moreover, the substantial complexities in telecom provisioning, management, allocation, and tracking of various telecom expense have resulted in the notable market share of the large enterprise. Thus, the large enterprise accounted for the significant market share presently and are expected to maintain its dominance in the Australia telecom expense management market during the coming years.

Presently, the leading telecom expense management based market players offer a broad range of solutions as well as related managed services for distinguishing their core offerings from market competitors. Moreover, the significant presence of many market players across Australian as well as other major geographical regions along with high market competition has attributed in the highly fragmented nature of the market. As a result, the leading market players have extended their solution features beyond current offerings to accommodate additional value-added solutions and services. For instance, some of the commonly offered features through telecom expense management solutions and services being offered currently are financial management, business intelligence, reporting & analytics, consulting, contract management, and sourcing management among other additional features.

