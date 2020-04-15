Auto-Injectors Market Outlook Analysis by 2016 – 2026

The Auto-Injectors market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Auto-Injectors market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Auto-Injectors Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Auto-Injectors market. The report describes the Auto-Injectors market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Auto-Injectors market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Auto-Injectors market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Auto-Injectors market report:

Key players in the global auto-injectors market

Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period

Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300

Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Auto-Injectors report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Auto-Injectors market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Auto-Injectors market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Auto-Injectors market:

The Auto-Injectors market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

