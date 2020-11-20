Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms analysis, which studies the Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms market will register a XX%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ XX million by 2025, from $ XX million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Automated Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Includes:

Palantier

Microsoft

MathWorks

SAS

Databricks

Alteryx

H2O.ai

TIBCO Software

IBM

Dataiku

Domino

Altair

Google

RapidMiner

DataRobot

Anaconda

KNIME

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

