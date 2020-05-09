Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Automated Guided Vehicle market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Automated Guided Vehicle market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Automated Guided Vehicle market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Automated Guided Vehicle market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Automated Guided Vehicle market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Automated Guided Vehicle market during the assessment period.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Automated Guided Vehicle market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Automated Guided Vehicle market. The Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the major players in the automated guided vehicle market are: Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Egemin Automation Inc. (U.S.), Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (U.S.), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (U.S.), JBT Corporation (U.S.), E&K Automation GMBH (Germany), Oceaneering AGV Systems (Netherlands) and Seegrid Corporation (U.S.) among others.

The global automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into:

Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type

Forklift AGVs

Load Transfer AGVs

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Light Load Transporters

Tugger AGVs

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by End-Use Industry

Distribution & Logistics

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

