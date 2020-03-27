Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market By Leading Manufactures And Product Type With Regoin By 2022

Automated radiosynthesis modules are automated equipment used in the formulation of radiotracers and in imaging techniques such as PET/SPECT. Currently, the production of these radiotracer molecules is largely confined to centralized laboratory settings. This centralized production dents the formulation of customized and diverse radiotracers for the end users. Benefits associated with the use of automated radiosynthesis modules include low capital cost, minimal infrastructural requirement, user friendly customization, and optimal performance of radiotracers.

The world automated radiosynthesis modules market generated a revenue of $20 million in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of $32 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The rise in incidence of chronic disease such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases drives the adoption of PET/SPECT-based imaging methods. To support the use of these techniques, the supply of radiotracer becomes inevitable. Automated radiosynthesis modules offers scope to accelerate the production and formulation of radiotracers in decentralized settings.

Some of the key players of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market:

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Optimized Radiochemical Applications, Synthra GmbH, and Eckert & Ziegler Group.

Further, the capacity of the automated radiosynthesis modules to produce radiotracers for diverse applications is expected to offer new opportunities for the manufacturers. However, premium pricing of automated radiosynthesis modules is limiting the rate of adoption among the end users. Availability of funds and grants from the government is however expected to offset this limitation, boosting its growth in the forecast period.

The Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

