Automated Test Equipment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019-2027

The automated test equipment market is anticipated to reach US $7.75 billion by 2025 from US$ 5.06 billion in 2017 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The automated test equipment (ATE) market used for the testing of semiconductor and component is a highly concentrated market, with only small chunk of leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and testing players accounting for a hefty share of total market revenue in the semiconductor and component testing industry. It is expected that the market will become even more intense in the near future with big players in the market acquiring smaller semiconductor market participants, and progression in corporate restructuring of business. Therefore, to sustain and grow in the industry, companies will have to obtain or increase their orders for customers doing large volume production. As a result, the automated test equipment market to witness an attractive growth rate during the coming years and provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period. The Rest of World (RoW) automated test equipment market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 2.3% in the coming years.

Company Profiles:

Advantest Corporation Anritsu Corporation Astronics Corporation Averna Chroma ATE Inc. Exicon co., Ltd. National Instruments Corporation SPEA S.P.A. Teradyne Inc. Test research Inc.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Automated Test Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automated Test Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automated Test Equipment market segments and regions.

