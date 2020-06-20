Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2026| John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1784712/global-automatic-agriculture-equipment-market

Leading players of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Research Report:

John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk, Precision Planting

Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:

Smart Equipment and Machinery

Smart Control Systems

Others

Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:

Soil and Crop Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Others

The global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market is segmented to allow the readers to gain a detailed perspective of the important elements of the market. The products, technologies, and applications of the market are discussed in great depth. Analysts have studied the factors that are expected to help certain segments flourish while restraining the others. Technological advancements, increasing investments, and innovative approaches have also been discussed in the Automatic Agriculture Equipment research report.

Regional segmentation is an essential part of the Automatic Agriculture Equipment research report. It analyzes the various regions that the market is segmented on the basis of and evaluates the various influencers. Changing political scenarios, impact of national budgets, governing polices, and importance given to global policies by certain regions and countries has also been discussed in this part of the Automatic Agriculture Equipment research report.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market on the basis of value and volume

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market

• Exploring key dynamics of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market and showing how they compete in the industry

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automatic Agriculture Equipment market

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report:https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1784712/global-automatic-agriculture-equipment-market

Table of Content

1 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Equipment and Machinery

1.2.2 Smart Control Systems

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Agriculture Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Agriculture Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Agriculture Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment by Application

4.1 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Soil and Crop Management

4.1.2 Storage and Irrigation Management

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automatic Agriculture Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment by Application

5 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automatic Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Agriculture Equipment Business

10.1 John Deere

10.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

10.1.2 John Deere Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 John Deere Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 John Deere Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

10.2 Raven Industries

10.2.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Raven Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Raven Industries Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 John Deere Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

10.3 AGCO

10.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

10.3.2 AGCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 AGCO Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AGCO Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 AGCO Recent Development

10.4 Ag Leader Technology

10.4.1 Ag Leader Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ag Leader Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Ag Leader Technology Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ag Leader Technology Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development

10.5 DICKEY-john

10.5.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Information

10.5.2 DICKEY-john Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DICKEY-john Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DICKEY-john Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

10.6 Auroras

10.6.1 Auroras Corporation Information

10.6.2 Auroras Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Auroras Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Auroras Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Auroras Recent Development

10.7 Farmers Edge

10.7.1 Farmers Edge Corporation Information

10.7.2 Farmers Edge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Farmers Edge Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Farmers Edge Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Farmers Edge Recent Development

10.8 Iteris

10.8.1 Iteris Corporation Information

10.8.2 Iteris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Iteris Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Iteris Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Iteris Recent Development

10.9 Trimble

10.9.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.9.2 Trimble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Trimble Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Trimble Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.10 PrecisionHawk

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PrecisionHawk Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

10.11 Precision Planting

10.11.1 Precision Planting Corporation Information

10.11.2 Precision Planting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Precision Planting Automatic Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Precision Planting Automatic Agriculture Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Precision Planting Recent Development

11 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automatic Agriculture Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”