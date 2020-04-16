Automatic Identification System Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2025

Automatic Identification System Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Automatic Identification System Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Automatic Identification System Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Automatic Identification System Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automatic Identification System market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automatic Identification System market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

MEA is also expected to stay a lucrative region during the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2027. The growth of MEA’s automatic identification system is driven with the rise of oil business in gulf countries. These countries have a huge sea operations due to oil exports. This oil business is creating a huge demand for AIS. High speed two-way communication and navigation is required for security purposes. This region is witnessing a significant demand for AIS, and is expected to contribute to the growth of the AIS market during the forecast period. Qatar’s National Security Shield Project, is also focusing on AIS, including the latest technology for the security of coastal areas. This demand from the government is creating a huge competition among vendors to stay ahead in terms of technology. The high demand for AIS in this region is fuelling the global AIS market. Furthermore, the countries in Middle East are developing the IT sector. The integration of IT in AIS has paved the way for usage of AIS in a large number of applications, thereby greatly

enhancing its utility. For instance, the use of Big Data Analytics on AIS helps defense agencies predict and detect anti-national activities with the support of domain awareness and maritime intelligence.

The incompetency of software may hinder the growth of the global market in many regions

In spite of continuous technological advancements in the software for AIS, the software still lags behind many attacking methods developed till now. The technology will still take some more time to reach perfection. For instance, the software in AIS is not able to check if messages actually originate from vessels sending them, which gives a chance for attackers to spoof or hijack information. These technical complexities which the software still lags behind and can pose restraints for the AIS market growth. The AIS sometimes predict wrong weather. The transmission of fake weather forecasts related to AIS can also pose a great challenge for its market growth.

