Automobile Insurance Market Analysis Focusing on Top Key Players PICC, Progressive Corporation, Ping An Insurance, AXA, Sompo Japan, Tokyo Marine, Travelers Group, Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich, CPIC, Nationwide, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway, Old Republic International, Auto Owners Grp., Generali Group, MAPFRE, Chubb, AmTrust NGH

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automobile Insurance Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automobile Insurance Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automobile Insurance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automobile Insurance Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automobile Insurance market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Automobile Insurance market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automobile Insurance market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automobile Insurance Market Research Report: PICC, Progressive Corporation, Ping An Insurance, AXA, Sompo Japan, Tokyo Marine, Travelers Group, Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich, CPIC, Nationwide, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway, Old Republic International, Auto Owners Grp., Generali Group, MAPFRE, Chubb, AmTrust NGH

Global Automobile Insurance Market by Type: Liability Insurance, Physical Damage Insurance, Other

Global Automobile Insurance Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

The Automobile Insurance market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automobile Insurance market. In this chapter of the Automobile Insurance report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automobile Insurance report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Automobile Insurance market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Automobile Insurance market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automobile Insurance market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automobile Insurance market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automobile Insurance market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Automobile Insurance market?

1 Automobile Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automobile Insurance

1.2 Automobile Insurance Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automobile Insurance Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.3 Automobile Insurance Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automobile Insurance Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4 Global Automobile Insurance Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Automobile Insurance Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Automobile Insurance Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Automobile Insurance Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Automobile Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automobile Insurance Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automobile Insurance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automobile Insurance Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Automobile Insurance Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Automobile Insurance Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automobile Insurance Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automobile Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Automobile Insurance Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Automobile Insurance Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Automobile Insurance Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Automobile Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Automobile Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Automobile Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Insurance Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Insurance Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Automobile Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Automobile Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Insurance Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Automobile Insurance Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Automobile Insurance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automobile Insurance Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automobile Insurance Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automobile Insurance Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Automobile Insurance Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Automobile Insurance Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automobile Insurance Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automobile Insurance Price by Application (2015-2020)

