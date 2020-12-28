Automotive Alloy Wheel Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Automotive Alloy Wheel analysis, which studies the Automotive Alloy Wheel industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Automotive Alloy Wheel.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Alloy Wheel market will register a 0.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14420 million by 2025, from $ 14060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Alloy Wheel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Alloy Wheel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Alloy Wheel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Alloy Wheel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Includes:

CITIC Dicastal

Zhejiang Jinfei

Borbet

Howmet Aerospace

Superior Industries

Ronal Wheels

Lizhong Group

Iochpe-Maxion

Enkei Wheels

Wanfeng Auto

Accuride

YHI International Limited

Zhongnan Alloy wheels

Yueling Wheels

Topy Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Casting

Forging

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

