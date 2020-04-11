Automotive Braking System Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026
The global Automotive Braking System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Braking System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Automotive Braking System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Braking System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Braking System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Part Type
- Drum
- Disc
- Others
Global Automotive Braking System Market, by System Type
- Hydraulic
- Pneumatic
Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM (original equipment manufacturer)
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Braking System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Braking System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
