Automotive Camshaft Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Automotive Camshaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global automotive camshaft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2024. An automotive camshaft is a rod-like structure which forms a key component of internal combustion engines (ICE). It controls the input of fuel and the ejection of exhaust fumes in the engine by controlling the inlet and outlet valves. This process is critical for the functioning of the engine and can have a significant impact on its performance and speed. The camshaft is driven by the crankshaft and can be connected to it through a gear, a timing belt or directly. It is generally made up of cast iron and nitride or heat-treated steel and can be hollow to reduce the weight of the engine.

Some of the key players being: Mahle GmbH, JD Norman Industries, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Linamar Corporation, Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast, Crance Cams Inc., Aichi Forge USA Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams, Comp Performance Group, Precision Camshafts Ltd., Varroc Group, Camshaft Machine Company, etc.

One of the major factors driving the global automotive camshaft market is the increasing sales of passenger vehicles across the globe. The demand for the product has also accelerated with the introduction of the variable valve technology (VVT). Apart from this, the consistent growth in the construction industry has witnessed a surge in the requirement of heavy motor vehicles, thus providing further impetus to the market growth. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include stringent automobile standards by various governments and the trend of engine downsizing.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology:

1. Cast Camshaft

2. Forged Steel Camshaft

3. Assembled Camshaft

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Car

2. Light Commercial Vehicle

3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. OEM

2. Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

