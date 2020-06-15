Automotive Coatings Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The Automotive Coatings Market report has been tailored in such a way that it gives total data related with market perspectives which directly or indirectly influence the industry structure. The report also opens up on a detailed investigation of various market factor such as growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecast timeline. Therefore, this report includes a full-scale market assessment that will help to acquire a deeper understanding of competitive benchmarking, market forecasts, company market share and market dynamics.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive coatings market includes AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Bayer AG, Kansai Paint, KCC Paint, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, and others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The market of automotive coatings is gaining substantial growth on the account of the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand of automotive refinish for improving appearance and durability of the automobiles. Also, rising production of hybrid and electric vehicles coupled with the advancement in the coating technology is further anticipated to foster the market growth. On the other hand, the volatile price of raw materials is projected to curb product demand.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive coatings.

Market Segmentation

The broad automotive coatings market has been sub-grouped into product, technology, application, and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Primer

Electrocoat

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

UV-cured

By Application

Metal Parts

Plastic Parts

By End-Use

Light Vehicle OEM

Commercial Vehicle OEM

Automotive Refinish

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

