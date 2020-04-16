Automotive Cyber Security Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

Automotive Cyber Security Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Market with detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Automotive Cyber Security Market.

The increasing number of government regulations and standards for connected vehicles have been contributory in driving the adoption of cyber security for automotive. However, the issue of affordability and less awareness regarding vehicle cyber security amid the automotive industry is one of the fundamental drawbacks for the market.

Also, key automotive cyber security market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Aptiv PLC, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT Gmbh, Samsung (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Lear Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Inc. among other.

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions. Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

