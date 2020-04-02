Automotive Die Stamping Equipment Market 2027 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players – AMADA HOLDINGS, AIDA Engineering, ANDRITZ AG, Batesville Tool & Die

Automotive part manufacturers and OEMs are shifting their focus toward automating the entire manufacturing process to reduce the dependence on the workforce and minimize errors. The incorporation of automation and robots in the die-stamping process is intended to boost productivity and ensure that reliable and efficient stamped parts are delivered. For example, robotic arms are being used to remove castings, and closed-loop machinery is being adopted in die-stamping presses to provide feedback during operations.

The automotive die stamping equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments concerning automation in the automotive industry and integration of industry 4.0. Moreover, increasing investments for electric vehicles is likely to fuel market growth. However, sluggish growth in the automotive sector in developing countries may hamper the growth of the automotive die stamping equipment market during the forecast period. On the other hand, advancements and innovations are likely to offer significant opportunities in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., AIDA Engineering, Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, Batesville Tool & Die, Inc., Fagor Arrasate, G&M Manufacturing Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Macrodyne Technologies Inc., Schuler AG, TALAN PRODUCTS, INC.

The “Global Automotive Die Stamping Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive die stamping equipment market with detailed market segmentation by application, end user, and geography. The global automotive die stamping equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive die stamping equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive die stamping equipment market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive OEMs and independent presses.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

9. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. AUTOMOTIVE DIE STAMPING EQUIPMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

11.2. AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

11.3. ANDRITZ AG

11.4. BATESVILLE TOOL AND DIE, INC.

11.5. FAGOR ARRASATE

11.6. G AND M MANUFACTURING CORP.

11.7. KOMATSU LTD.

11.8. MACRODYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

11.9. SCHULER AG

11.10. TALAN PRODUCTS, INC.

12. APPENDIX

