Automotive Fuel Tank Market to Cross US$ 21.25 Billion Between 2020-2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global automotive fuel tank market size reached US$ 15.59 Billion in 2019. A fuel tank refers to a part in automobiles that is used to store the automotive fuel. Some of the essential components of automotive fuel tanks are filters, pumps, lines, fuel gauge, tanks and pumps. Most vehicles are installed with a single tank in the rear; however, the location and design of the fuel tank depend on the space available in the automobile. Modern tanks are more complex and are made up of fluoroelastomer and emissions control components, which include diaphragms, couplings, vibration isolators, hose, O-rings and other seals.

Some of the key players being: Plastic Omnium, Kautex Textron GmBH & Co. KG, Yapp USA Automotive Systems, Inc., TI Fluid Systems plc, Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited, Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Unipres Corporation, Continental AG, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., Allgaier WERKE GmbH, Boyd Welding LLC, Dali and Samir Engineering Pvt. Ltd., POSCO Co., Ltd. and Baosteel Group Corporation.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Trends:

A significant increase in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles has provided a boost to the demand for automotive fuel tanks. Besides this, due to the rising environmental concerns, the sales of electric cars have escalated, which help in reducing carbon emissions generated by traditional vehicles. This trend has led to the development of high-quality plastic fuel tanks in hybrid electric vehicles, which help in reducing the overall weight of the automobile so that it can travel for longer distances. Besides this, advancements in technology have led to the manufacturing of self-sealing fuel tanks that can automatically seal in case of damage or leak. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) to design a multi-layered high-density polyethylene fuel tank using blow molding technology. This process is environment-friendly and meets the highest federal government requirements, ensuring safety and efficiency. Furthermore, the installation of steel-based tanks in various premium-category vehicles, which in turn will further drive the growth of the market. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 21.25 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material Type:

1. Plastic

2. Aluminum

3. Steel

Market Breakup by Capacity:

1. Less Than 45 Liter

2. 45 – 70 Liter

3. Above 70 Liter

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Vehicles

2. LCVs

3. HCVs

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. OEM

2. Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

