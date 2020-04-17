Automotive Glazing Market Growth Rate, Demands, Future Outlook and Key Players by 2027 – Covestro, Freeglass, Idemitsu Kosan, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp

The mounting preference of the customer towards the vehicles with sunroof systems is one of the significant factors for the growth of automotive glazing in the market. The automotive glazing offers a high level of comfort to the driver as well as the intense focus of manufacturers on designing the innovative high-tech glazing solution is further leading towards the growth of automotive glazing market in the forecast period.

Leading Automotive Glazing Market Players: Covestro AG, Freeglass GmbH & Co. KG, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, TEIJIN LIMITED, Trinseo S.A., Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Xinyi Glass

The increasing emphasis on lightweight Vehicles, mounting demand for aesthetic features and advanced safety systems, and better flexibility for advanced designing options in glazing technologies are the primary driver for the growth of the automotive glazing market. The growing market for electric vehicles, as well as growing demand for sunroof and rear quarter glass, are creating opportunities for the automotive glazing market in the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Glazing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive glazing market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive glazing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive glazing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive glazing market is segmented on the vehicle type and application. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into off-highway vehicle and electric vehicle. The off-highway vehicle is further sub segmented into Construction Equipment, agricultural tractors, and others. Similarly, the electric vehicle segment is sub segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into Windscreen, Sidelite, Backlite, Rear Quarter Glass, Sunroof, Front Lighting, and Rear Lighting.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive glazing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive glazing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive glazing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive glazing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive glazing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive glazing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive glazing market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Glazing Market Landscape Automotive Glazing Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Glazing Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Glazing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Automotive Glazing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Glazing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Glazing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

