Automotive IC Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

An exclusive Automotive IC Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive IC market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive IC companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Semiconductor, SAMSUNG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc

Increasing demand for automotive ICs due to implementation of firm government regulations towards safety and security worldwide, integration of electric vehicles, the materialization of IoT [Internet OF Things] in ICs, growing adoption of sensors and real-time tracking system are the key drivers of the Automotive IC market. However, designing of complex ICs hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for intelligent transport system [ITS] is providing an opportunity to the Automotive IC market.

Automotive ICs are customized for specific applications within a vehicle system. It enables vehicle manufacturers to assemble multiple applications on a single chip to optimize performance. Automotive ICs are used in safety features, climate control, infotainment console, Navigation unit, airbag sensor, stability control system, battery storage, electric drive engine, rear camera, communication.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive IC market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive IC Market Landscape Automotive IC Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive IC Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive IC Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive IC Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive IC Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive IC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive IC Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

