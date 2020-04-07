Automotive logistics market in Europe is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2020 to 2027

Automotive logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 43.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 80.58 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The increased focus on expanding the number of automobile manufacturing units across the globe and a significant number of partnerships among automobile manufacturers and logistics partners are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Moreover, the significant proliferation of vehicle manufacturing is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market growth in the near future. The automotive industry is experiencing significant demand for vehicles, which is pressurizing the vehicle manufacturers to deliver the required amount of vehicles.

The rise in demand for passenger and commercial automobiles among the global mass is majorly driven by the rise in disposable income and an increase in manufacturing units in the developed countries and developing economies. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era, and thus, there was a rise in the disposable incomes of consumers. In western countries, an increase in demand for commercial vehicle is witnessed, which led the countries to experience an increase in the number of commercial vehicle manufacturing units or assembly units. This factor has led the automobile manufacturers to focus on logistics of the various components and vehicle skeleton internationally.

Automotive logistics Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

The insourcing type dominated the automotive logistics market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to boost its dominance during the forecast period. Many companies that run small and medium scale businesses do not have the scale required or the complexity in their shipping operations for contracting logistics service providers. Moreover, maintaining a completely in-house shipping operation provides the companies with complete control over the shipping operations. These operations include negotiating carrier rates, planning and optimizing loads, and executing the distribution plans.

The insourcing logistics type mandates the need for an appropriate set of transportation system capabilities as well as the human capital to manage these tasks. The advantages of insourcing logistics include the complete visibility of the supply chain operations of shipments. Increased quality control and control over operations achieved in the insourcing method is driving the insourcing type in automotive logistics market.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

By Sector

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Tire

Component

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

