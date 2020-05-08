Automotive Motors Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like BorgWarner, DENSO Corpo, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

The motor is an internal part of the vehicle, which is used for various operations. The motor is used in various systems such as the wiper system, power window, steering system, cooling fans, and others. Growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe is boosting the growth of the automotive motors market. Rapid growth in the automotive industry led to an increase in the production of the vehicle, which anticipating the growth of the automotive motors market.

The growing safety concerns and high demand for comfort and convenience in the vehicle are increasing demand for the motor that propelling the growth of the automotive motors market. Increasing demand for luxury cars is a rising demand for the motor to provide comfort and to automate the various system, thus fueling the growth of the automotive motors market. Moreover, the growing popularity of advance features, such as motorized wipers, seats, adjustable mirrors, doors, is further booming the growth of the market. The increasing demand for traction motor as the growing popularity of electric vehicles, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the automotive motors market.

The “Global Automotive Motors Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive motors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automotive motors market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive motors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive motors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive motors market.

The global automotive motors market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, vehicle type. On the basis product type the market is segmented as DC motor, stepper motor, traction motor. On the basis application the market is segmented as performance, comfort, safety. On the basis vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive motors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive motors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive motors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive motors market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive motors market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive motors market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive motors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive motors market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive motors companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– BorgWarner Inc.

– DENSO Corporation

– Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

– MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

– MAHLE GmbH

– MITSUBA Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Nidec Corporation

– Robert Bosch

– Valeo

