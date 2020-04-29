Automotive Occupant Sensing Market Types with Technological Advancement, and Industry Key Players are Autoliv, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG and Takata Corporation | Forecast 2020-2025

The Automotive Occupant Sensing market by vehicle type is dominated by passenger vehicle segment attributed to increasing sales of mid and small passenger vehicles in emerging economies like China and India are favoring the segment growth. Also raising demand for advanced safety systems is rising due to reduction in vehicle damage and fatalities, rapid technological changes and increasing focus on R&D is one the important factors to boost the growth of the market.

Continues technological changes in upcoming automobiles manufacturing, increasing demand for modern diagnostic approach for vehicle safety systems, growing vehicle manufacturing and increasing vehicle consumption, growing electronic vehicle segment are some of the important factors to boost the growth of the market.

North America region is expected to dominate the market segment. The dominance of the market segment is attributed to factors like presence of various vehicle manufactures and emerging economies in the region supports the market growth.

Higher cost of the system coupled with a risk of sensor malfunction is estimated to hamper the Automotive Occupant Sensing system market. Growing and changing automobile architecture is grown as opportunity to utilize and optimize for better safety features which in turn grown as opportunity for this market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Autoliv, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG and Takata Corporation among others.

