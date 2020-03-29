Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2025
The global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Automotive Parts Manufacturing market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market.
The key players covered in this study
Robert Bosch
Denso
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp
Valeo
Aptiv
Yazaki Corp
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp
Toyota Boshoku Corp
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
BorgWarner
Meritor
Magneti Marelli
Samvardhana Motherson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Driveline & Powertrain
Interiors & Exteriors
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
Aftermarket
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Parts Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Parts Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Parts Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
