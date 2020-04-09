Automotive Plastics Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2026

This report covers forecast and analysis for the automotive plastics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2011 along with forecast from 2012 to 2018 based on both volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the automotive plastics market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the market for automotive plastics on the global as well as regional level. The report also encompasses the opportunity for different varieties of biodegradable automotive plastics.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of this market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis listing market players for each entity in the value chain. An analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the automotive plastics market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized product types of automotive plastics such as ABS, PP, PU, PVC, PE, PC, PMMA and PA has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. The demand has been derived by analyzing the production of different vehicle types including personal vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Demand for automotive plastics has been derived by analyzing the weight ratio of plastic component in relation to total curb weight of respective vehicle types according to regional trends. In order to arrive at volume consumption of automotive plastics in each vehicle type, an average weight of the plastic components were considered for convenience of calculation. The automotive plastics market has been analyzed based on expected demand. The market data for each segment is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from product segments, primarily ABS, PP, PU, PVC, PE, PC, PMMA, and PA among others. We have used the bottom-up approach to arrive at the global market, considering individual product segments and integrating these to arrive at the global market. Product segments have been further bifurcated using the top-down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers manufacturers of automotive plastics. Unorganized sectors have not been considered due to unavailability of reliable data. Inflation has not been considered to estimate the forecast for the automotive plastics market.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Delphi Automotive PLC, Ascend Performance Materials, AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries, Johnson Control Inc., Magna International Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Solvay Plastics and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:

Automotive Plastics Market: Product Segment Analysis

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

Automotive Plastics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Power trains

Electrical components

Interior and exterior furnishings

Under the hood

Chassis

Others

Biodegradable Plastics in Automotives

Starch based

PLA based

PHA based

PCL based

PBS based

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above applications segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

