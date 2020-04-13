Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles Market Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2024
Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Automotive Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation
The following manufacturers are covered:
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ABB Ltd
Microsemi Corporation
Freescale Semiconductor
Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company
Texas Instruments
Stmicroelectronics NV
Rockwell Automation
Vishay Intertechnology
Fairchild Semiconductor International
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Kongsberg automotive
Microchip Technology
Toshiba
Gan Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Power IC
Power Modules
Power Discrete
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
LCVs
Others
