Automotive RADAR Market- Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

An exclusive Automotive RADAR Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive RADAR market with detailed market segmentation by range, frequency, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive RADAR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive RADAR market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Valeo, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, and ZF TRW Automotive.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the automotive RADAR market is the high initial cost of the optical and automatic parts which includes micro electro mechanical sensors (MEMS). However, the increasing interest of customers and government initiatives towards autonomous vehicles create new opportunities in the market of automotive RADAR in the forecast period.

Automotive RADAR system plays a vital role in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) by continuously sensing the distance between vehicles in real-time, improving driving efficiency and increasing safety. These system are mainly used for preventing and alerting vehicle from collision detection, warning and mitigation. The boosting demand for advanced innovative features such as travel control will escalate the demand for automotive RADARs and also these systems will minimize human errors while driving which will decrease the frequency of road accidents. All these drivers will increase the demand of automotive RADAR systems.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive RADAR market based on range, frequency, vehicle type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive RADAR market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

