Autonomous Train Technology Market 2020 Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2027 | General Electric, Hitachi, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi

The autonomous train is operated automatically without a human; it is a driverless train. The increasing demand for efficient transportation is expected to boost the need for the autonomous train technology market. The rising number of rail projects and the high adoption of the latest technology is driving the growth of the autonomous train technology market. Increasing transport through rail is another factor that is propelling the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of autonomous trains, owing to its efficiency, safety, reliability, and easy for operation. Global implementation of metro rail and growing rail networks across the globe are boosting demand for the autonomous train technology market. However, the possibility of hacking and the high cost of the autonomous train are the major restraint for the growth of the autonomous train technology market. Furthermore, improvement in rail infrastructure and adoption of the latest technology such as CBTC, ATC, PTC, and others are impacting on the growth of autonomous train technology market.

The “Global Autonomous Train Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the autonomous train technology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview autonomous train technology market with detailed market segmentation by grade of automation, train type, technology, component, and geography. The global autonomous train technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous train technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the autonomous train technology market.

The global autonomous train technology market is segmented on the basis of grade of automation, train type, technology, and component. On the basis of grade of automation the market is segmented as grade of automation 1 (GOA 1), grade of automation 2 (GOA 2), grade of automation 3 (GOA 3), grade of automation 4 (GOA 4). On the basis of train type the market is segmented as passenger train, freight train. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as communication based train control (CBTC), european railway traffic management system (ERTMS), automatic train control (ATC), positive train control (PTC). On the basis of component the market is segmented as camera, accelerometer, odometer, tachometer, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global autonomous train technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The autonomous train technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting autonomous train technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the autonomous train technology market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the autonomous train technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from autonomous train technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for autonomous train technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the autonomous train technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key autonomous train technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ABB

– Alstom S.A.

– Bombardier Transportation

– CRRC Transportation

– General Electric

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

– Siemens AG

– Thales Group

