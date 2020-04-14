Aviation Life Rafts Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The aviation life rafts are small, inflatable, rigid to semi-rigid, floating devices carried aboard, which an aircraft uses as a rescue mechanism in an unlikely situation of emergencies. Additionally, the aviation life rafts are used in commercial aircraft and are installed as a rescue raft in military aircraft as well. The aviation life rafts have to be approved by the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea to confirm its proper functioning in times of emergency.

The implementation of stringent regulatory standards on safety equipment Is the significant factor driving the growth of the aviation life rafts market. However, removal of life rafts from aircraft flying within 400 nautical miles from the coast is the major factor that may hinder the growth of the aviation life rafts market. Nevertheless, the implementation of coated fabric for life rafts is anticipated to boost the growth of the aviation life rafts market.

The “Global Aviation Life Rafts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aviation life rafts market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aviation life rafts market with detailed market segmentation by capacity, type, application. The global aviation life rafts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aviation life rafts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aviation life rafts market.

The global aviation life rafts market is segmented on the basis of capacity, type, application. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented as large-sized life rafts, medium-sized life rafts, small-sized life rafts. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as single tube life raft, multi-tube life raft. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as general aviation, military/defense, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aviation life rafts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aviation life rafts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting aviation life rafts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aviation life rafts market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the aviation life rafts market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from aviation life rafts market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aviation life rafts market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aviation life rafts market.

The report also includes the profiles of key aviation life rafts market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AVI Aviation

EAM Worldwide

Life Support International, Inc.

PLASTIMO

Revere Survival Inc

Safran

Survitec Group Limited

Survival Equipment Services Ltd

TULMAR Safety Systems

WINSLOW LIFERAFT COMPANY

