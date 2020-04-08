Axial Fans Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

Latest market study on “Global Axial Fans Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Speed (Low Speed, Medium Speed, and High Speed), Size (Diameter Below 250 MM, Diameter (250-910) MM, Diameter (910-1500) MM, and Diameter Above 1500 MM), Application (Radiator, Cooling & Refrigeration, Ventilation, and Other), Type (AC, DC, and EC), End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Geography”, The global axial fans market was valued at US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production. Therefore, the growing demand from end user industries is projected to bolster the demand for medium speed axial fans over the forecast period. Moreover, the high speed segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High-speed axial fans are mainly used in frequency converters, welding machines, solar inverters, IT or telecommunications applications.

The market for global axial fans is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global axial fans market are Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG, among others.

APAC is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% in the global axial fans market over the forecast period. The demand for axial fans is expected to increase in the region with the growth of various ends use industries such as food and beverages, automotive, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, amongst others.

Axial fans are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger (heat pumps, freezing systems, etc.). Axial fans often form a constituent part of heating devices for industrial plants, compressed air dryers, cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. These types of fans have a vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories. Therefore, a wide range of applications of axial fans provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally.

The report segments the global axial fans market as follows:

Global Axial Fans Market – by Speed

Low Speed

Medium Speed

High Speed

Global Axial Fans Market – by Size

Diameter (Below 250) mm

Diameter (250-910) mm

Diameter (910-1500) mm

Above diameter 1500 mm

Global Axial Fans Market – by Application

Radiator

Cooling and refrigeration

Ventilation

Others

Global Axial Fans Market – by Type

AC

DC

EC

