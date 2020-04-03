Baby Car Seat Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

Global Baby Car Seat Market: Overview

Baby car seats are specially designed seats in the car for infants. The basic idea behind manufacturing baby car seats is to protect the children from injury or death during collisions until they are big enough to use seatbelts. These exclusively designed seats come in various sizes according to the height and weight of a child. As the law and regulations about safety car seats are stringent in various regions including U.S., U.K., Germany and New Zealand, car manufacturers are likely to include baby car seats as an inbuilt feature of the car. Baby car seats were first manufactured in the early 1930s, however, the purpose was not the safety of children. They were manufactured to bring the kids to a height so that the driving parent can easily keep a watch on them. It was only in 1962 that British inventor Jean Ames made a rear-facing baby car seat with a sole intention of protecting the child. Later on, a forward-facing baby car seat with a metal frame was made to increase the protection of the child. Baby car seats are of various types, however, they are mainly categorized as infant seats, combination seats, booster seats and convertible seats.

Global Baby Car Seat Market: Drivers

Increasing incidents of fatal car accidents across the globe is one of the important reasons behind the growth of the global baby car seat market. Rising urbanization is equally important in driving the global baby car seat market growth. High disposable income and increasing spending on passenger cars is also creating a positive impact on the baby car seat market. Growing birth rate, especially in countries like China and India in the APAC region, is expected to fuel the demand for baby car seats in the global market. The quality of baby car seats has improved in the last few years. Various new features such as an anti-rebound bars to keep the seat steady in case of collision and energy-absorbing foam layers are attracting buyers. This factor is also creating a robust development in the global baby car seat market. Stringent laws regarding child safety and increasing awareness among the global population about baby car seats are other factors that are creating a lucrative market for baby car seats across the globe.

Global Baby Car Seat Market: Restraints

Declining birth rate in developed regions is the major factor hindering the growth of the global baby car seat market. High-priced baby car seats are refraining the global population from buying them and this is one of the precise reasons for hampering the development of the global baby car seat market. In some of the developing regions, cars are still a luxurious commodity and unaffordable to several people. This factor creates a negative impact on the baby car seat market in developing regions. Lack of awareness of child safety while driving and the absence of stringent laws are the other reasons for impeding the development of the global baby car seat market.

Global Baby Car Seat Market: Key Regions

Stringent government laws regarding the use of baby car seats are anticipated to boost the market in North America and Europe during the projected period. Increasing trend of e-retailing particularly in North American countries such as U.S. and Canada is also expected to drive revenue growth of the baby car seat market in North America. Rising population in China is also expected to create numerous opportunities in the baby car seat market in the APAC region.

Global Baby Car Seat Market: Key Market Players