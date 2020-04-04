Baby Carriers Market manufacturers -BabyBjorn, Chicco, Pigeon, Ergobaby, Combi, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Stokke AS, IAngel, Carnival Baby Products Co., Ltd., Blue Box (Infantino), Becute, Lillebaby

Baby Carriers is a kind of sling or rucksack used to carry small babies either on one’s chest or one’s back.

The Baby Carriers product basically includes Wraps, Slings, Mei-Tai, Hip Seat Carriers, Frame backpacks, Soft-structured Carriers (Except Hip Seat Carriers) mainly used for family. Hip Seat Carriers is the largest segment of Baby Carrierss with a sales market share of 28.01% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Baby Carriers industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Baby Carriers have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Baby Carriers market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1100 million by 2024, from US$ 900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baby Carriers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Wraps

Slings

Mei-Tai

Hip Seat Carriers

Frame backpacks

Soft-structured Carriers (Except Hip Seat Carriers)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Trade

Others

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

BabyBjorn

Chicco

Pigeon

Ergobaby

Combi

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Stokke AS

IAngel

Carnival Baby Products Co., Ltd.

Blue Box (Infantino)

Becute

Lillebaby

To study and analyze the global Baby Carriers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Baby Carriers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Baby Carriers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Baby Carriers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Baby Carriers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.