Baby Drinks Market Growth Rate, Demands and Top Key Players: Abbott Laboratories,  Arla Foods Ltd, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone

Baby Drinks Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Infant Formula, Baby Juice, Baby Electrolyte); Application (36 months); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, PharmacyMedical Stores, Specialty Stores, Others) and Geography

Baby drinks are the drinks which are composed of infant formula, baby juice and electrolyte and are made for infants and toddlers. The most preferred form of baby milk is infant formula, which is a dried milk formed to duplicate the nutrient content of natural breast milk. The infant formula is rich in necessary nutrients and vitamins which promotes growth and development of the baby. Other than this, baby juice is also being demanded by consumers at large scale.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Ltd, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone, FrieslandCampina Food Company, Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG, Mead Johnson & Company LLC., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Nestl?, The Kraft Heinz Company

The baby drinks market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising fascination of consumers towards the baby drinks coupled with growing consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the dynamic shift in consumer preferences toward packaged beverages provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the baby drinks market. However, concerns related to food safety is projected to hamper the overall growth of the baby drinks market.

The globalbaby drinks market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the baby drinks market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice and baby electrolyte. Based on application, the global baby drinks market is divided 36 months. Based on distribution channel, the global baby drinks market is divided hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores and others.

