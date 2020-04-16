Baby Monitor Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends By 2020 | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., LOREX Technology Inc

A baby monitor, is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements. Further, baby monitors with movement trackers and preinstalled lullabies, are also available in the market, to cater to the varying needs of the parents.

Increase in the number of working parents and nuclear families has led to a higher adoption of baby monitors in homes and day care centers. Growing awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income and increased online retailing are other factors that have fueled the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Baby Monitor Market:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., LOREX Technology Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nest Lab. Inc., Withings Inc.

However, declining birth rate due to sedentary lifestyle and safety concerns associated with these products are amongst major challenges for the players operating in the industry. Irrespective of challenges, the industry is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities in developed as well as developing regions in near future.

The world baby monitors market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography. Based on type, baby monitors are categorized as audio and video baby monitors. Market is categorized as wired and wireless baby monitors depending on mode of connection.

Wireless baby monitors offer the advantage of portability, ease of installation and connection as these can be easily connected to WLAN. The world baby monitors market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Baby Monitor market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Baby Monitor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

