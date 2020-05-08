Baby Wipes Market by Analysis, Application, Size, Market Share, Forecast to 2027 Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Pigeon Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm Corporation

Baby wipes manufacturers are continuously inventing baby wipes with new designs, sizes, styles, and formulations. The latest innovations in baby wipes market include large refill packs and attractive graphic labeling to attract consumer attention. The demand for premium baby wipes has been on the rise globally. Premium baby wipes marketed as being more absorbent, thicker, alcohol-free, hypo-allergenic, pH balanced and having greater stretchability are increasingly gaining popularity among buyers. The rising sales of premium baby wipes are likely to open opportunities for baby wipes manufacturers in the forecast period. Besides premium wipes, the demand for washable wipes is also gaining popularity among numerous green-minded parents. The burgeoning consumption of washable wipes is likely to augment the growth of baby wipes in the forecast period.

Leading Baby Wipes Market Players:

Babisil Products Ltd.

Cotton Babies, Inc.

Farlin Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Pigeon Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm Corporation

Baby wipes are disposable cloths that can be folded and wrapped according to the user’s convenience. They are used to cleanse the hypersensitive skin of babies and infants. They are made from nonwoven fabrics and saturated with solutions of alcohol-based cleaners and gentle cleansing ingredients. The gentle cleansing solutions and ingredients are the most important raw material used in baby wipes. These gentle cleansing solutions are made from a number of ingredients, including water, surfactants, preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, humectants, and perfume.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global baby wipes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The baby wipes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

