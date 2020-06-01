Background Check Software Market 2020: Emerging Top Key Player Like Accio Data, Checkr, FRS Software, GoodHire, HireRight, IntelliCorp Records, Paycom

Background check software is the software that provides screening solutions to candidates and companies. Increasing fraud cases by employees of academic and corporate organizations are driving the growth of the background check software market. The rising popularity of screening services and growing awareness about the background check of the employee is triggering the market growth. Moreover, background check minimizes hiring mistakes, improve workplace safety and security, and improve regulatory compliance, thus raising demand for this software which propels the growth of the background check software market.

A background check software help to verify a person, it includes a criminal record check, credit check, employment history, and others. To ensure the safety and security of the employees in the organization, and prevent future risks and elevated hiring costs, rising demand for background check software and service that booming the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for this software by government agencies, BFSI, healthcare, and IT and telecom industry to check the criminal activity, including violence, embezzlement, fraud, and others are expected to drive the growth of the background check software market.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

Accio Data, Checkr, Inc., FRS Software, GoodHire, HireRight, LLC, Instant Checkmate, Inc., IntelliCorp Records, Inc., Paycom, PeopleG2, Sterling

