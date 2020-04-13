Bacteriological Examination Market 2018|Global Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Future Trends Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Share, Cost Structure, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global Bacteriological Examination Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bacteriological Examination Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Bacteriological examination refers to analysis of substance to evaluate presence of bacteria and number of that bacteria, and to find out type of bacteria present. It is a microbiological analytical procedure in which samples of any substance such as water, is used and the concentration of bacteria is determined from these samples.

Implementation of stringent food safety regulations and increase in outbreak of foodborne illnesses are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, shift from culture-based tests to rapid tests for cost & time effectiveness and increasing microbial contamination in water reservoirs due to increased urban and industrial waste are also aiding the growth in the global market. Moreover, growing industrialization and trade in developing economies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, Lack of infrastructure, technology and resources in in some of the countries and high cost associated with the examination are the factor that limiting the market growth of Bacteriological Examination during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Bacteriological Examination Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to stringency of regulation towards food safety, rising health conscious consumer base and rising number of laboratories for bacteriological examination in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Bacteriological Examination market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing concern towards food safety among people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• SGS

• Eurofins

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas

• TUD SUD

• ALS Limited

• 3M

• Thermo Fisher

• Merck

• Agilent Technologies

• Bio-Rad

• Romer Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bacteria:

*Coliform

*Salmonella

*Campylobacter

*Listeria

*Legionella

*Others

By Component:

*Instruments

*Test Kits

*Reagents & Consumables

By Technology:

*Traditional Technology

*Rapid Technology

By End-User:

*Food & Beverage

*Water

*Pharmaceuticals

*Cosmetics

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Bacteriological Examination Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

