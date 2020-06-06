Ball Valves Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2024” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Ball Valves Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ball Valves Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trend and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Ball Valves Market.

The Ball Valves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 12.6 Billion in 2019.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ball Valves Market:

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.(US)

Crane Co.(US)

IMI Plc.(Finland)

Kitz Corporation (Japan)

Metso (Finland)

Neway Valves Co. Ltd (China)

Velan Inc. (Canada)

Weir Group Plc (UK)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Apollo Valves (US)

Valvitalia S.P.A (Italy)

Avk Holdings A/S (Denmark)

Dwyer Instruments (US)

Ham-Let (US)

Samson Controls Ltd (UK)

Swagelok (US)

The ball valves market, by size, is segmented into Up to 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50” and 50” and larger. The 1” to 6” based ball valves market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for transportation and energy & power-based applications; as a result, there is an increase in the use of 1–6” valves in the oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, and other industries.

In this report, the ball valves market, by valve type, has been segmented into trunnion mounted, floating, and rising stem ball valves. Among these, the trunnion mounted is expected to hold thelargest share of the market throughout the forecast period. Growth in energy consumption, new production technologies, demand for process safety, increasing focus on sustainability, and environmental regulations boost the trunnion ball valves market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency and Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.1.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Ball Valve Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stainless Steel

6.3 Cast Iron

6.4 Cryogenic

6.5 Alloy Based

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Brass

6.6.2 Bronze

6.6.3 Plastic

7 Ball Valve Market, By Valve Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve

7.3 Floating Ball Valve

7.4 Rising Stem Ball Valve

8 Industrial Valve Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 1”

8.3 1–6”

8.4 6–25”

8.5 25–50”

8.6 50” and Larger

….and More