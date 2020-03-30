Bare Metal Cloud Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020-2027: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Rackspace Hosting Inc

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Bare Metal Cloud Market– Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global bare metal cloud market is expected to reach US$ 12,287.1 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Bare Metal Cloud are high performance, highly configurable and on-demand cloud resources that are gaining significant popularity among multinational companies seeking for compliance, security, consistency and performance. Bare metal cloud enables its users to rent hardware sources from managed services providers or public cloud service providers. Some of the factors driving the bare metal cloud market include, rising demand for scalable, flexible, efficient and easy IT infrastructure, low CAPEX and OPEX, and rapidly increasing data traffic. The global bare metal cloud market is broadly segmented by service type, enterprise size, application, and geography.

The key companies profiled in this report include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Rackspace Hosting Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Internap Corporation, Packet Host Inc., Joyent Corporation, Scaleway Incorp., and Spotinst Ltd.

Bare Metal Cloud market operates in a lately introduced highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications area, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global IaaS providers. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several prominent end-user industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and others.

Big Data and IoT are the most practiced technologies, across various industry verticals. With Big Data businesses can accomplish certain critical tasks such as determining a root cause of failures and calculating the risk factors based on historical data. This leads to certain cost and time reductions for organizations along with smart decision making. The adoption of Bare Metal Cloud has today reached a point where the popularity of Big Data and IoT goes hand-in-hand with the progress of bare metal cloud market. Business Intelligence, predictive analysis, prediction of buying behavior of the customer all such software can be found at a commonplace i.e. the Bare Metal Cloud vendor. The need to include Big Data and IoT as integral part of various businesses is thus driving the bare metal cloud market today.

By region, North America Bare Cloud Metal Market is expected to hold the largest share of the global bare cloud metal cloud market during the forecast period. The region is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for high-performance applications. These applications are sensitive to performance, security, consistent disk and network I/O performance, and high Quality of Service (QoS) and are also the major reasons for the increasing adoption and growth of bare metal cloud market.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account for the largest bare metal cloud market share and would register a CAGR of 30.8% in the forecast period. North American market is the leader in the bare metal cloud market with two-third market share in the US.

In 2018, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific together held more than 90% of the global bare metal cloud market.

North America in terms of technology service providers, financial industries and government agencies is considered to be one of the best represented region. The rapid pace of technological development and supporting government regulations made North America the most promising market for bare metal cloud market.

BFSI end-user segment is expected to lead the market in 2025 with a market share of 26.9%. Increasing adoption of cloud services, rising data traffic and demand for cloud equipment is primarily driving the market for bare metal cloud in multiple application segments.

Companies are making significant investments in time and resources in building bare metal cloud. Setting of bare metal cloud will significantly reduce enterprise dependence on public cloud services thereby avoiding the security and compliance risk associated with the later.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To buy This Report

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global bare metal cloud market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the bare metal cloud market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

