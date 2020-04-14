Bariatric Surgery Devices Market SWOT Analysis 2027 – Dynamics , TransEnterix Surgical, USGI Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Cousin Biotech

Key factors driving the growth of bariatric surgery devices market are rising prevalence of obesity and growing awareness about obesity and available treatment options. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancement also accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight out of which 650 million were obese.

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss surgery and a treatment procedure for obesity. There are various types of gastric procedures such as adjustable gastric band, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy and Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS). In Adjustable Gastric Band, a band is placed around the stomach by laparoscopic surgery. This leads to the formation of a pouch which lies above the band and has a capacity of 15-20mL. This procedure reduces patient’s weight either by reducing the amount of food intake or slowing down the emptying from the pouch. Other procedures also offers various advantages to the patient.

Leading companies are:

1. ALLERGAN

2. Medtronic

3. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

4. GI Dynamics Inc.

5. TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

6. USGI Medical

7. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8. Cousin Biotech

9. Mediflex Surgical Products

10. Apollo Endosurgery Inc

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gastric bands, gastric balloons, electrical stimulation devices, gastric emptying devices, suturing devices, and others On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into adjustable gastric band, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS) and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital pharmacies, and others.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by higher rates to obesity and development of new devices of bariatric surgeries. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Adult obesity rates are highest in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary. In Asia Pacific, diabetes and obesity is found to be prevalent among the geriatric population and children in India and other countries.

