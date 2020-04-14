Barley Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2029

Assessment of the Global Barley Market

The recent study on the Barley market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Barley market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Barley market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Barley market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Barley market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Barley market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9540?source=atm

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Barley market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Barley market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Barley across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of barley coupled with an easy availability of grains is anticipated to boost revenue growth of the Mexico barley market. The Brazil barley market is expected to project exponential growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This market is estimated to register a value CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Mergers and collaborations strengthening the framework of the global barley market

Cargill Incorporated offers a broad range of malt products derived from barley. The company has a strong sales network in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain and the U.S. In 2010, the company formed a joint venture with Grupo Modelo, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexico-based beer manufacturer, to form InteGrowMalt LLC, to produce malt and barley products. This JV was in line with the company’s organic strategy of acquisitions and collaborations to enhance its product offerings. GrainCorp, a leading food ingredients and agribusiness company with presence in over 30 countries globally, offers a wide range of malt products derived from barley and wheat. The company has malt production facilities in Australia, Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. In 2011, the company acquired German Malt GmbH and Co., a Germany-based company, with an objective to expand its malt business in Europe. The company focusses on establishing new production facilities to cater to an increasing demand from the global market. In 2015, Malteurop Group, another leading global barley malt manufacturer with presence in more than 14 countries across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia announced plans to upgrade its production facility in Geelong, Australia to cater to an increasing demand for malt in the Asia Pacific market.

“The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market in the Latin America region. However, in the developed regions, usage of barley will be predominantly witnessed in the animal feed industry.” — Analyst – Food and Beverages, Future Market Insights\”

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9540?source=atm

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Barley market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Barley market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Barley market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Barley market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Barley market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Barley market establish their foothold in the current Barley market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Barley market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Barley market solidify their position in the Barley market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9540?source=atm