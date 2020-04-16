Battery Materials Market to Witness Highest CAGR Growth By 2027 – NEI Corporation, POSCO, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.,Ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES

The battery materials market has noted a swift rise due to the introduction of electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries have become a choice for most of the applications primarily due to its high energy density compared to nickel-type and lead-acid batteries. The battery materials are segmented on the battery types, the materials and their applications. The advances in the technology of Li-ion batteries is sure to contribute to the global growth and expansion of the battery materials market to a large extend. The battery materials market is assumed to grow in the forecast owing to the high production of electric vehicles that will raise the demand for Li-ion batteries coupled with the rising demand for Li-ion technology in the renewable energy industry. The increasing demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics is going to be a contributing factor in boosting the battery materials market.

Key players profiled in this report are: Asahi Kasei Corporation,Hitachi Chemical,Johnson Matthey,Kureha Corporation,Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings,NEI Corporation,POSCO,Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.,Ltd.,TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,Umicore

Download PDF Sample report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012775697/sample

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Battery Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of battery materials market with detailed market segmentation by battery type, materials, application, and geography. The global battery materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading battery materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global battery materials market is segmented on the basis of battery type, materials, and applications. Based on battery type, the market is segmented as Li-ion, lead acid, and other batteris. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cathode material, anode material, electrolyte material, separator material, and other materials. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as portable devices, electric vehicles, industrial, automotive, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global battery materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The battery materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Enquiry about Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012775697/buying

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Battery Materials – By Battery Type

1.3.2 Battery Materials – By Materials

1.3.3 Battery Materials – By Application

1.3.4 Battery Materials – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BATTERY MATERIALS LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BATTERY MATERIALS – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. BATTERY MATERIALS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. BATTERY MATERIALS – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. BATTERY MATERIALS – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

7. BATTERY MATERIALS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BATTERY TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. BATTERY TYPE MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. LI-ION

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Li-ion Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. LEAD-ACID

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]