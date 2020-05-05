BBQ Grills Market Analysis, Global Industry Share, Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2023

BBQ Grills Market studies the BBQ Grills market. A barbecue grill is a device that cooks food by applying heat from below. Grilling has existed in the Americas since pre-Colonial times. The Arawak people of South America roasted meat on a wooden structure called a barbacoa in Spanish

This report focuses on the BBQ Grills in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, North America holds the largest market share, with about 45.13% market Share, followed by Europe, with about 27.10% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

Weber and Coleman are the biggest two players in BBQ Grills market, with about 40.83% and 8.36% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in BBQ Grills market include George Foreman, Middleby, Masterbuilt Grills, Char-Broil, Kenmore, Traeger, Landmann etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Gas barbecue grills is widely used Family and Commercial activities. The most common use is family use, and consumption proportion in 2017 is about 80%.

The worldwide market for BBQ Grills is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2023, from 3310 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

BBQ Grills Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Weber, Coleman, George Foreman, Middleby, Masterbuilt Grills, Char-Broil, Kenmore, Traeger, Landmann, Napoleon, KitchenAid, Onward Manufacturing Company, Broilmaster, Subzero Wolf, Fire Magic, Bull, Kaoweijia, E-Rover, Char-Griller, Dyna-Glo, Yongkang, Blackstone, MHP and BRS

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gas Grills

Charcoal Grills

Electric Grills

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global BBQ Grills Market.

Chapter 1: Describe BBQ Grills Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of BBQ Grills, with sales, revenue, and price of BBQ Grills, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of BBQ Grills, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven BBQ Grills market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe BBQ Grills sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

