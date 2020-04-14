BEACON MARKET 2020 TREND SHOWS A RAPID GROWTH WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE CISCO, INC., ARUBA, KONTAKT.IO

The Beacon Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Beaconr market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Beacon is a small wireless device which is used to broadcast the signals through technology such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The device is used to transmit the data to different devices within a particular range. Adoption of the beacon is accountable for surging demand for the advanced electronic devices among tech-savvy youth such as tablets, smartphones. As beacons offer different forms of interaction and data capture in physical places, usage of the beacon is increasing in new businesses. Henceforth, these factors are responsible to drive the beacon market.

Top Key Players:- Cisco, Inc., Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Kontakt.IO, Accent advanced systems, SLU, Swirl networks Inc., Gimbal, Inc., Bluvision Inc., Estimote, Inc., Onyx beacon Ltd., and Beaconinside GmbH

Increase in the concern for data security and privacy is further anticipated to restrict the growth of beacon. Nonetheless, demand for better tracking and precision planning in multiple application areas is expected to fuel the beacon market. Moreover, a boost in organized retail function offers sufficient opportunities for growth in the forthcoming period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Beaconr industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The “Global Beacon Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the beacon industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global beacon market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of component, connectivity, technology, verticals and geography. The global beacon market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Beaconr market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Beaconr market in these regions

